Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 788.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.74.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

