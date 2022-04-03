Veil Trading 54.7% Lower Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $897,922.14 and $279.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,449.39 or 1.00079571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00367505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

