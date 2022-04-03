Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,087,326.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventas stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 448.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after buying an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ventas by 7.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ventas by 33.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

