Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.59.

VTR stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

