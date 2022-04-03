Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

