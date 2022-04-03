Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

