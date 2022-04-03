Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 9,735 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 946% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $6,093,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

