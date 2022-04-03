Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.25.

VICR opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,076,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vicor by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

