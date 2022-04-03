Vidulum Price Up 6.6% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

