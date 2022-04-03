ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $715.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.