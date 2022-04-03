Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

