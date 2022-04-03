Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

