Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VCGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

VC stock opened at $107.11 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

