VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.05. VIZIO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 5,798 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.14.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,358 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

