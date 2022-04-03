VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.
VNET Group stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $34.88.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.