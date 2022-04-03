VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET Group stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

