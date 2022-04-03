Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.80.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.