Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.69

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

