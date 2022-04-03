Volcon Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon’s (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 4th. Volcon had issued 3,025,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $16,637,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Volcon stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. Volcon has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65). As a group, research analysts expect that Volcon will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLCN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

