VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

