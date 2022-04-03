Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $19.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $103,496,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $88,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $88,749,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 14,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,042,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,094 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -203.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

