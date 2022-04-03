Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

