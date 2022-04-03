W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $83.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

