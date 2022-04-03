Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.09 ($178.12).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €157.85 ($173.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.23.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.