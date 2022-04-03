Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

WBA stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $3,276,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

