Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

