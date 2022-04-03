WD Rutherford LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

