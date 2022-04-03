WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:WELL traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,920. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.49. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.