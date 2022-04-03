Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$78.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.09.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.34. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.22 and a 1-year high of C$73.37. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

