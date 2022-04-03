Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.58.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.