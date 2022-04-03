Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.
Welltower stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
