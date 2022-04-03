Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Welltower stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

