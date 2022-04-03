West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

