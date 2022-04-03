Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. 593,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

