WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.30.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 20.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 57.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.