WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 69.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 72,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $319,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

