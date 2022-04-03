Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.83.

Shares of WHR opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.99. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

