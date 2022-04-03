Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$12.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have purchased 38,310 shares of company stock worth $304,488 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

