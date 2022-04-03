Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $54.08 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Saul Centers news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 in the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

