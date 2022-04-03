Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

