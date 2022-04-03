Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.82 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

