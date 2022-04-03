Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $33,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.37 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

