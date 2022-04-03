Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $37,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,654 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

