Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $54,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.