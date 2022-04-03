Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

About iShares Silver Trust (Get Rating)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.