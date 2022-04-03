Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

