Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $142.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

