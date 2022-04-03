Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 184 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.25 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.24.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.77.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

