Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 273 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

