William Blair Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

