Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,617.19 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $99,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.