Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a twelve month low of $183.18 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.77.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 51.04% and a negative return on equity of 206.23%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 9.9% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.