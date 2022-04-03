Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wipro stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after buying an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.